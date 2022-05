After competing on 14 seasons of The Challenge in which he's never been able to fly under the radar, Wes Bergmann was looking for a change of pace. He took a little break from the franchise after the emotional way he was eliminated on Double Agents in 2020 when the majority of the house, including players he considered to be good friends of his, betrayed him. Now, a year and a half later, he's decided to give the All Stars spinoff a chance. He figured it would be a much different environment since most of the cast on the Paramount+ spinoff (premiering today) hadn't played with him before, so he'd have a clean slate and could actually enjoy himself while competing on a season without being targeted early for once. That's why he had high hopes going into All Stars 3.

