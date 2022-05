Wildfrost is a new deck-builder loosely styled after the indie megahit Slay the Spire, and it looks like a deceptively adorable take on endlessly replayable card battles. Wildfrost was unveiled as part of today's big Nintenedo Indie showcase. Like Slay the Spire, it seeks to combine the randomness and replayability of rogue-likes with the strategy of deck-builders. You play as one of several leaders, each with their unique stats and skills, on a quest to save the town of Snowdwell from the eternal winter threatened by the titular Wildfrost. You'll assemble a deck of allies from random loot and vendors and lead them in turn-based battles while exploring a branching map dotted with different encounters.

