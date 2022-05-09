ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester's first female firefighter retires

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1996, The Rochester Fire Department hired it's...

www.kimt.com

CBS Minnesota

Teen In Serious Condition After 25 Rounds Fired Near Busy Brooklyn Park Intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager is in serious condition after he was shot several times Tuesday evening near a busy Brooklyn Park intersection. Police say officers were called to the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. They arrived to find an injured 19-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital. (credit: CBS) Witnesses told police that “numerous people were involved in this incident,” all of whom fled the area before officers arrived. After a search of the area, three men were taken into custody, one of whom had a handgun. Police believe everyone involved knew each other. Police say more than two dozen rounds were fired from multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KARE 11

Police find missing St. Paul woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department has found a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia. According to police, the woman was last seen wearing blue pajamas and left her downtown apartment on the 60 block of 9th Street East between 1 and 4 a.m. Watch the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man has been found dead at a roadside, next to a bicycle. Fairmont Police Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main St. in Fairmont for a welfare check on a man reportedly laying alongside the roadway next to a bicycle. Officers found...
FAIRMONT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
106.9 KROC

Deadly Shooting Near Oxbow Park

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - A shooting at a rural residence near Oxbow Park has left one person dead and another in jail. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says it happened just after 10:30 pm Sunday in the 5000 block of County Road 105. Schueller says the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Fighting For His Life After SUV Rolls Into Ditch Off I-94 In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown from an SUV that rolled into a ditch off Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Three other people in the truck, including the driver whom investigators say had been drinking, were also hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus. The crash briefly blocked several lanes of traffic during the evening commute. (credit: CBS) Investigators say a Chevrolet Tahoe was weaving through traffic before it side-swiped a Honda SUV, lost control, slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Man Tried to Light Baby On Fire

In one of the more grim and disturbing stories we've heard in a while, an out-of-state man has been charged with a horrific crime after officials were called to reports of fires being set inside a gas station early Tuesday. CBS says when members of the Sheriff's Office arrived, they found two suspects who were detained. Law enforcement also happen to find a 1-year-old who was covered in flammable liquid at the scene.
CBS Minnesota

Electrical Worker Dies After Being Run Over By Skid Loader

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an electrical worker died Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota after being run over by a skid loader. It happened along Highway 99 near County Road 140, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tanner Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electrical Company. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office said Dosch was riding in the skid loader’s bucket and another MVEC employee was driving. As the vehicle left the highway and drove into the ditch, Dosch’s harness rope was pulled under the vehicle, which caused Dosch to be pulled from the bucket and run over. Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts. MVEC said the crew was working on a power line project. “Working as a lineman is an honorable profession. Our linemen work in potentially dangerous situations every day,” MVEC CEO Ryan Hentges said. “Today that danger became all too real. Tanner was a valued member of our team. This is a very sad time, and Tanner’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.” Dosch’s death is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Severely Injured by Flying Canopy on HWY 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man suffered severe injuries Sunday morning when a canopy flew off a pickup truck on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Cham Chao was driving south in a small SUV when it was struck by the canopy from the pickup, which was also traveling south on the highway. Chao then lost control and his vehicle left the highway and crashed through the fence along the west frontage road at the 37th Street Northwest interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Guns, gun safe stolen from Rochester garage

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police say two shotguns, a gun safe, and some related "pewter devices" are missing from a Rochester garage. Police responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Highway 52 N, sometime between May 5 and 5 p.m. May 7, RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
ROCHESTER, MN

