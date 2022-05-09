Jennifer Lopez Spends Quality Time With Daughter Emme, 14, On Mother’s Day: Photos

Image Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez, 52, spent time with her 14-year-old daughter Emme on Mother’s Day. The multi-talented star was spotted walking into Soho House in Malibu, California on Sunday, May 8 with her daughter and a friend. The trio was joined for the meal by J.Lo’s older sister, Leslie Lopez. For whatever reason, Emme’s twin brother Max, also 14, wasn’t on the lunch date, which meant J.Lo’s Mother’s Day was a girls-only celebration.

Jennifer Lopez & her daughter Emme get lunch in Malibu on Mother’s Day May 8, 2022 (Photo: Backgrid)

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked super chic in a cream sweater that she tied around her waist and a gorgeous white dress. J.Lo accessorized her look with a pair of gold sunglasses and a white purse that she held in her hand. The mom-of-two styled her honey brown hair in a neat ponytail for the afternoon outing.

Emme, meanwhile, walked beside her famous mother in a light brown vest, a white button-down, a pair of orange pants, and brown loafers. The teenager rocked a pair of circular glasses while sporting her signature curly dark brown ‘do. Emme and Max’s dad is superstar Marc Anthony, 53, who was married to J.Lo from 2004 until they split in 2011.

J.Lo didn’t share footage of her children on Instagram for Mother’s Day this year. Instead, the Hustlers star posted an old video of her and fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, sitting courtside at an NBA game in 2003 during their initial romance. The pair each wished their moms Guadalupe Rodriguez and Christoper Anne Boldt a happy Mother’s Day in the sweet footage, which J.Lo captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!”

“Bennifer” began dating in 2002 while filming the movie Gigli, and got engaged the same year. However, the couple called things off in 2004 before they got the chance to officially tie the knot. J.Lo went on to marry Marc, and then later got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, while Ben wed Jennifer Garner and together they had three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Ultimately, none of those relationships lasted, and J.Lo and Ben proceeded to rekindle their romance around April 2021. Exactly one year later, the power pair got engaged for a second time. The couple is now planning their wedding while also on the hunt for the perfect home.