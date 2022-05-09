What’s Happening SoKY – Jackrabbit Jog 5K Run/Walk

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Mountain bikers competed at Mt. Holiday over the weekend in the annual Mud, Sweat and Beers Race. More than 1,000 bikers signed up for the four events. They finished off the race with a splash through a mud pit. All proceeds from the race...

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO