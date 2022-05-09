ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does the Northern Line reopen?

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The London Underground’s Northern Line has finally been given a reopening date after part of the Bank branch was closed four months ago.

Services between Kennington and Moorgate on the tube line have been suspended since 15 January, but TfL has confirmed the entire Bank branch will be back online this month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which part of the Northern Line is closed?

Since 15 January 2022, part of the Bank branch of the Northern Line has been closed. The Northern Line, which runs north to south across the capital, has several different branches; to the north, it splits off at Camden town, with one branch going to Edgware and the other to High Barnet (and Mill Hill East getting its own one-stop offshoot from the High Barnet branch).

Through central London it also splits in two: both branches run from Euston to Kennington, but the Charing Cross branch stops at Warren Street, Goodge Street, Tottenham Court Road, Leicester Square, Charing Cross, Embankment and Waterloo. The Bank branch, meanwhile, usually stops at King’s Cross, Angel, Old Street, Moorgate, Bank, London Bridge, Borough and Elephant and Castle.

The northernmost part of the Bank branch is operational, but services between Moorgate and Kennington are currently suspended.

Why is part of the Bank branch not operating?

Part of the branch has been closed while upgrades to Bank station are being undertaken.

These upgrades include a new entrance on Cannon Street, a new passenger concourse and a new southbound platform – all of which are expected to increase capacity at Bank station by 40 per cent.

When will the Northern Line reopen?

TfL has confirmed that the newly revamped Bank station and the part of the Bank branch that has been closed will reopen to travellers on 16 May 2022.

TfL’s chief capital officer, Stuart Harvey, said: “I’m delighted to confirm that we’re on schedule to fully re-open the Northern line on Monday 16 May after successfully completing the challenging next phase of vital upgrade works at Bank station. I’d like to thank our customers for their patience during this closure

“Northern line customers now have a new, wider southbound platform and spacious customer concourse. The countdown is on for completing the rest of this major upgrade which is one of the largest and most complicated subterranean railway complexes in the world.”

He said the upgrades will “totally transform customer journeys through the station”, which previously could be “confusing and time-consuming to navigate” due to its formerly “labyrinthian layout”.

The Independent

The Independent

