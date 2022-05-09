ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen stew

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WHNT) — An Opelika restaurant is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of its frozen stew products that were made without a federal inspection.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Friday , recalling around 12,472 pounds of Brunswick stew products from Pop’s Que and Stew, made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022.

The recall includes:

  • 30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell-by dates through Nov. 30, 2022.
  • 59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label.

According to the recall, the products don’t have the USDA mark of inspection because Pop’s Que and Stew isn’t a federally inspected establishment, though the organization says there have been no reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the products.

If these items are in your freezer, the USDA advises you to throw them out or returned them to the restaurant.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

For questions or concerns, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

