ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russian ambassador attacked and drenched with red paint by Polish protesters

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP27f_0fXgkPDQ00

Russia ’s ambassador to Poland has been drenched with red paint thrown by protesters in front of the Soviet Soldiers’ Cemetery in Warsaw .

Protestors attacked Sergey Andreev as he arrived to honour Red Army troops who died during the Second World War.

Footage shared widely online shows paint being hurled from behind Mr Andreev before a protester beside him struck him in the face with the liquid. The ambassador is seen wiping away paint from his face but does not respond to demonstrators.

The activists also successfully barred the envoy and other members of a Russian delegation from laying flowers.

The activists, some of who were dressed in white sheets splattered with fake blood symbolising the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQr1Z_0fXgkPDQ00

Other officials who made up Mr Andreev’s entourage were also seen to have been hit by the paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

It comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a speech marking the 77th anniversary of the triumph of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945 in which he said Russia’s military action in Ukraine is a timely and necessary response to Western policies.

Addressing the troops fighting in the Donbas region, which Moscow has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv, Mr Putin said: “Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.

Poland, which borders Ukraine and is a member of Nato and the European Union, is a fierce opponent of Moscow’s invasion of the European Union.

It has criticised Russia for “genocidal” and “imperialist” actions in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ff6i3_0fXgkPDQ00

Russia, for its part, has accused Poland of being “the most evil and vulgar” critic of Moscow’s actions.

The two countries share a long and bloody history with military conflicts between the two countries dating back as far as the tenth century.

Comments / 1

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Ukraine#Protest#Russian#Red Army#Ukrainian#Nazi
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

The Overlooked Reason Why Russia Can't Control Ukraine's Skies

Russia’s failure to establish air superiority reveals that stealth technology will be essential to combat advanced air defense systems in future conflicts. Given the sheer size and reported sophistication of the Russian Air Force, many are wondering what is behind Russia’s inability to achieve air superiority over Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy