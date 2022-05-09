ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Newtown: Tribute to Owen Bennett, 18, after car crash death

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year old man who died after a car overturned has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police. Owen Paul Bennett, from Newtown, Powys, was driving a blue Ford Fiesta found on its roof...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

