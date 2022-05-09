ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles 2022 Schedule: Building perfect schedule for a return to playoffs

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRdXc_0fXgkGW700

The NFL schedule will be officially released this Thursday, giving the Eagles their first look at the road ahead in the 2022 season.

What should they be hoping to see when they finally get the schedule?

Here is my official Eagles 2022 Mock Schedule:

Week 1: Eagles at Washington (Sunday Night Football)
Ideally this game would be in Philadelphia, but with Week 2 being announced as the home opener, we know Week 1 will be on the road. The drama of Carson Wentz vs. the Eagles is going to be amazing -- especially in prime time.

Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings (Monday Night Football)
This one ha already been announced. Getting Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in prime time seems like a win.

Week 3: Eagles vs. Jacksonville
Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia. The Jaguars could be improved, but Pederson is going to need some time to get things fixed in Jacksonville, and his teams have traditionally been slow-starting teams.

Week 4: Eagles at Arizona
Eagles get the Cardinals within the six-week suspension receiver DeAndre Hopkins is facing. Week 4 gives the Eagles some wiggle room as well incase the suspension is shortened.

Week 5: Eagles vs. Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)
Pittsburgh has questions at the quarterback position. By Week 5 it is possible the Steelers have already made a quarterback switch assuming Mitchell Trubisky has struggled. Getting Kenny Pickett in one of his first starts would be ideal.

Week 6: Eagles at New York Giants
Like Jacksonville, the Giants have a new head coach — and to make things even better, the Giants have a rookie head coach. Getting Brian Daboll and his staff earlier on in the season as they adjust and learn on the job is ideal.

Week 7: Eagles vs. Green Bay
There really is no ideal time to get the Packers. Getting them after an opening slate of mostly easy games, and not late in the season when they might need a win, is probably the best case scenario for the Eagles.

Week 8: Eagles vs. Tennessee
The Titans are tough to figure out. They should be good, but it is fair to wonder if the already tense situation between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis blows their season up. This game might be better later in the season, but like the Packers, getting the Titans early on in the year just case they do turnout to be good is probably better.

Week 9: Eagles at Indianapolis
A three-game run of Packers, Titans and Colts isn’t ideal, but it gets all of the tough games out of the way right before the Bye Week. With these games out of the way the Eagles run into the postseason is an easy one.

Week 10: BYE WEEK
The Eagles get their Bye Week a little later in the year, but still pretty much in the middle.

Week 11: Eagles at Dallas
The Eagles always get smoked in Dallas. Chances are they will again. But at least they get two full weeks to prepare. This game not being in prime time would be better for the Eagles.

Week 12: Eagles at Houston (Thursday Night)
Back-to-back games against the Cowboys and Texans gives the Eagles the chance to stay in Texas. No shot Nick Sirianni passes up the chance to get his team some bonding time on the road on a short week.

Week 13: Eagles vs. New Orleans
The Saints on the road as it starts to get cold is the best time to get them.

Week 14: Eagles at Detroit
The Lions should have given up by now. This will be an easy win for the Eagles as they are fighting for playoff positioning.

Week 15: Eagles at Chicago
Back-to-back road games isn't ideal, but if you have to go on the road in back-to-back weeks, playing Detroit and then Chicago are two opponents you want to do it against.

Week 16: Eagles vs. Washington:
Carson Wentz finally makes his return to Philadelphia. This game should have postseason implications.

Week 17: Eagles vs. New York Giants
The Eagles start their final two games against the worst team in the division. There is a good chance by now the Giants will have given up on the season.

Week 18: Eagles vs. Dallas
The Cowboys are the favorite to win the NFC East and the Eagles biggest roadblock to getting a division title. Getting them at home in the final game sets up a game that could decide the division.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com

Comments / 1

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy. Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Houston, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Giants#American Football#Cardinals#Steelers
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson vs. Houston Texans: Must-Watch Reunion Game

Anticipation is building for the NFL to release the full 2022 schedule on May 12 . The Houston Texans enter a new era with Lovie Smith as head coach and without quarterback Deshaun Watson on the roster. With the Texans heavily involved with the craziest offseason in league history, there will be a lot to watch when Houston takes the field this season.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Texans Week 1: Visit from Chiefs - NFL Schedule Rumor

The Houston Texans are learning what their 2022 regular season schedule will look like ... and the rumored reveal means it looks tough in Week 1 with a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs to open the year. The Chiefs are playing Week 2 against the Chargers just four days...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: Where Peyton Manning, John Elway Stand On Broncos

Peyton Manning and John Elway have been suspiciously quiet about the bidding process to buy the Denver Broncos. There may be an obvious reason for that. There was a previous belief Manning and Elway would potentially team up and join a bidding group to purchase the AFC West franchise. However, both have remained on the sideline.
DENVER, CO
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy