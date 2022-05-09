Eagles 2022 Schedule: Building perfect schedule for a return to playoffs

The NFL schedule will be officially released this Thursday, giving the Eagles their first look at the road ahead in the 2022 season.

What should they be hoping to see when they finally get the schedule?

Here is my official Eagles 2022 Mock Schedule:

Week 1: Eagles at Washington (Sunday Night Football)

Ideally this game would be in Philadelphia, but with Week 2 being announced as the home opener, we know Week 1 will be on the road. The drama of Carson Wentz vs. the Eagles is going to be amazing -- especially in prime time.

Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings (Monday Night Football)

This one ha already been announced. Getting Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in prime time seems like a win.

Week 3: Eagles vs. Jacksonville

Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia. The Jaguars could be improved, but Pederson is going to need some time to get things fixed in Jacksonville, and his teams have traditionally been slow-starting teams.



Week 4: Eagles at Arizona

Eagles get the Cardinals within the six-week suspension receiver DeAndre Hopkins is facing. Week 4 gives the Eagles some wiggle room as well incase the suspension is shortened.



Week 5: Eagles vs. Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

Pittsburgh has questions at the quarterback position. By Week 5 it is possible the Steelers have already made a quarterback switch assuming Mitchell Trubisky has struggled. Getting Kenny Pickett in one of his first starts would be ideal.



Week 6: Eagles at New York Giants

Like Jacksonville, the Giants have a new head coach — and to make things even better, the Giants have a rookie head coach. Getting Brian Daboll and his staff earlier on in the season as they adjust and learn on the job is ideal.



Week 7: Eagles vs. Green Bay

There really is no ideal time to get the Packers. Getting them after an opening slate of mostly easy games, and not late in the season when they might need a win, is probably the best case scenario for the Eagles.



Week 8: Eagles vs. Tennessee

The Titans are tough to figure out. They should be good, but it is fair to wonder if the already tense situation between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis blows their season up. This game might be better later in the season, but like the Packers, getting the Titans early on in the year just case they do turnout to be good is probably better.



Week 9: Eagles at Indianapolis

A three-game run of Packers, Titans and Colts isn’t ideal, but it gets all of the tough games out of the way right before the Bye Week. With these games out of the way the Eagles run into the postseason is an easy one.



Week 10: BYE WEEK

The Eagles get their Bye Week a little later in the year, but still pretty much in the middle.



Week 11: Eagles at Dallas

The Eagles always get smoked in Dallas. Chances are they will again. But at least they get two full weeks to prepare. This game not being in prime time would be better for the Eagles.



Week 12: Eagles at Houston (Thursday Night)

Back-to-back games against the Cowboys and Texans gives the Eagles the chance to stay in Texas. No shot Nick Sirianni passes up the chance to get his team some bonding time on the road on a short week.



Week 13: Eagles vs. New Orleans

The Saints on the road as it starts to get cold is the best time to get them.



Week 14: Eagles at Detroit

The Lions should have given up by now. This will be an easy win for the Eagles as they are fighting for playoff positioning.



Week 15: Eagles at Chicago

Back-to-back road games isn't ideal, but if you have to go on the road in back-to-back weeks, playing Detroit and then Chicago are two opponents you want to do it against.

Week 16: Eagles vs. Washington:

Carson Wentz finally makes his return to Philadelphia. This game should have postseason implications.

Week 17: Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Eagles start their final two games against the worst team in the division. There is a good chance by now the Giants will have given up on the season.



Week 18: Eagles vs. Dallas

The Cowboys are the favorite to win the NFC East and the Eagles biggest roadblock to getting a division title. Getting them at home in the final game sets up a game that could decide the division.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com