Phoenix, AZ

Walmart Shooting Between Two Women Injures Bystander—Police

By Chloe Mayer
 2 days ago
An innocent bystander was shot inside a Walmart when a brawl between two women at the store ended with one opening fire but missing her intended...

Steve Johansen
2d ago

Tom,I will give you a description of both of them, both had hair weaves, long fingernails, long eyelashes, gold necklaces, and both had chicken wings in one hand and the gun in the other hand, that's why they missed they didn't want to get their chicken wings injured..🍗

Tom Mcclary
2d ago

Why is there no description of the 2 women? Oh ok I see they aren't white.

Guest
2d ago

Could the COVID shot have anything to do with the violence going on in this country ? I know my temper is shorter then it was two years ago

