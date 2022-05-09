Prince Harry Wears 'Girl Dad' T-Shirt for Lilibet in Eco-Tourism Video
Prince Harry wore a "girl dad" T-shirt in tribute to his daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, as he promoted his eco-tourism venture...www.newsweek.com
Prince Harry wore a "girl dad" T-shirt in tribute to his daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, as he promoted his eco-tourism venture...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0