Immigration

Former national security officials push for green card cap exemption for immigrants with advanced STEM degrees

By Monique Beals
The Hill
 2 days ago
A group of former national security officials is asking lawmakers to allow immigrants with advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees to be exempt from green card limits.

“In today’s technology competition, the most powerful and enduring asymmetric advantage America has is its ability to attract and retain the world’s best and brightest,” the former officials wrote in a letter dated Monday, first obtained by Axios, adding that “bottlenecks in the U.S. immigration system risk squandering this advantage.”

They went on to discuss other countries, especially China, as competitors and explain why immigrants with STEM degrees would be an asset to the U.S. while pushing for STEM graduates to be exempt from green card caps.

“China is the most significant technological and geopolitical competitor our country has faced in recent times,” the group wrote. “With the world’s best STEM talent on its side, it will be very hard for America to lose. Without it, it will be very hard for America to win.”

The letter to conferees working to finalize a China competition bill was signed by dozens of former senators and officials from the departments of Defense, Energy and Homeland Security as well as the former leaders of agencies like the CIA, National Security Agency and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

It comes as part of an effort to maintain a House provision that would exempt immigrants with advanced STEM degrees from green card caps.

During his State of the Union address earlier this year, President Biden called on Congress to take action on that bill, meant to make America even more competitive with China by increasing domestic supply chains and scientific research.

“So let’s not wait any longer. Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it,” Biden said of the bill at the time. “And we will really take off in a big way.”

–Updated at 10:14 a.m.

Comments / 51

Jesus 44
2d ago

JUST TEACH LEGAL AMERICAN CITIZENS THESE COURSES INSTEAD OF WORRYING ABOUT TEACHING YOUNG CHILDREN THAT DON'T EVEN KNOW THEIR ABC's OR 2+2=4 ABOUT SEXUALITY ISSUES OR THAT ANY ONE ETHNICITY IS PRIVILEGED OVER OR BETTER THAN ANY OTHER. LEGAL AMERICANS 1ST FOR A CHANGE

73
David Moorefield
2d ago

Gee, only 5 comments & people are already picking at each other. So, let's emphasize STEM immigrants (which may or may not be white) and we can make our institutions of higher education much less important because we'll be getting our talent from overseas. Then we'll also be under cutting the younger generation because all of the good STEM jobs will be gone. Sounds like a real plan for America! How about we tell all the immigrant wantabees - no matter where they are coming from - to stay home in their own countries and try to make things better there. Just a thought.... 🇺🇸

70
Blood
2d ago

🤣 STEM degrees from a 3rd world country school. 🤣 No thanks.....I deal with them every day......they can't speak English and it causes a LOT of problems.

35
The Hill

The Hill

