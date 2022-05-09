ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker

See how many historic sites in Maine are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wopSa_0fXgjWMI00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

See how many historic sites in Maine are at risk of flooding

Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings . And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century.

Because of the deterioration and fragility of historical buildings, as well as long-term degradation of the natural environment around these structures, historic sites are often at serious risk of flooding. Stacker identified historic buildings of national significance across the U.S. located in census tracts with very or relatively high risk of flooding, using data from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index and the National Register of Historic Places . The National Park Service outlines six criteria for what makes a historic building on the registry nationally significant, a less rigorous designation than being considered a National Historic Landmark. FEMA calculated the risk of flooding for each census tract by combining geospatial and historic flood-event data from the National Flood Insurance Program and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . For each state, a maximum of three historic sites are listed in order of their flood risk, though many states have more at-risk sites in total. Colorado, Connecticut, and Idaho did not have nationally significant sites on the registry located in high-risk flood regions; as such they are absent from the national list.

Keep reading to see which historic sites are at risk of flooding in your state, or explore the national list with an interactive map here . Stacker is also publishing the raw data it merged to produce this story, available on GitHub and data.world .

Maine by the numbers

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 5
--- Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit (relatively high risk)
--- Winslow Homer Studio, Scarborough (relatively high risk)
--- Gehring Clinic, Bethel (relatively high risk)

Between 1883 and 1910 , the iconic artist Winslow Homer lived and painted in his studio on the coast of Prouts Neck, Maine. In 2006, the Portland Museum of Art purchased the studio and restored it to how it would have looked during Homer’s life, opening it in 2012 as a museum. Because of its proximity to the coast, oceanic erosion, sea level rise, and tidal flooding all pose dangers to Homer’s studio and other coastal structures.

Now that you know how many sites are at risk in your state, continue reading to see which states have the most historic sites at risk of flooding.

States with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

1. Florida: 32 historically significant buildings with risk of flooding
2. New York: 28 historically significant buildings with risk of flooding
3. Arizona: 24 historically significant buildings with risk of flooding
4. Pennsylvania: 22 historically significant buildings with risk of flooding
5. Texas: 21 historically significant buildings with risk of flooding

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Maine#Flood Insurance#Historic Sites#Tidal Flooding#Weather#The National Park Service#Fema
US News and World Report

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Menaces Historic City

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Reuters) -Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or...
LAS VEGAS, NM
AccuWeather

All eyes on coastal Atlantic for possible tropical development

The same storm that soaked portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region for days could eventually transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. Even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions loom...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

Wildfires Threaten All of New Mexico and Much of the Southwest

The fifth-largest state in the nation (in terms of area) is currently under what its governor described as a “Critical Fire Weather Warning.” The state is New Mexico, the governor is Michelle Lujan Grisham, and the fires are numerous. Think that sounds worrisome? It gets worse from there. New Mexico isn’t alone in facing a heightened risk of wildfires — according to a new Washington Post article, pretty much the entire Southwest is.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast

The same storm set on bringing days of rain to portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region during Mother's Day weekend eventually could transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. The system in question is still days...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

How Old is the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is famed for its natural beauty as well as its role in American history and industry. It is also the world’s third-largest river basin, covering approximately 1.2 million square miles of water from 31 U.S. states. The river also provides clean drinking water for millions of people and is home to a variety of animals, including fish, birds, amphibians, and even mammals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy