Philadelphia, PA

NFL Schedule 2022: Eagles to play on Monday Night Football in Week 2 | Who is their opponent?

By Chris Franklin
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although the entire NFL schedule will be released Thursday, the Eagles know when they will be playing at least one of their games. On Monday, the NFL announced their first set of Monday Night Football games, and the Eagles will be part of a doubleheader Sept. 19th, taking on the Minnesota...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

