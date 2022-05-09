NFL Schedule 2022: Eagles to play on Monday Night Football in Week 2 | Who is their opponent?

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Timing is everything. And everyone in Pittsburgh seems to be itching for Pitt hero-turned-Steeler Kenny Pickett to begin his NFL quarterbacking career on Week 1 of his rookie year. Whether impatient Pittsburgh fans get what they want could largely depend on the about-to-be-released 2022 NFL schedule. If the Steelers’ slate of games is front-loaded with winnable ones -- such as the Browns, the Jets, the Falcons and even Miami or New Orleans – this would make it far easier to justify starting the rookie Pickett over the more-established free agent, Mitch Trubisky. But if that schedule presents an early-season wall of worry, dominated by dates against the Ravens, Raiders, Buccaneers, Patriots and even the Eagles? It might cause Steelers coaches to proceed with caution. In other words, keep Pickett on the bench and throw Trubisky to the wolves. The NFL schedule will officially be released at 8 p.m. Thursday. But the rumors and supposed schedule leaks are already flying around social media fast and furiously. According to those leaks, the Steelers might well open the 2022 season by taking that Turnpike trip to rendezvous with the Browns in the ‘Mistake by the Lake.’ If a trip to Cleveland is indeed how this schedule unfolds, the signs for Pickett as your Week 1 Steelers starter are looking better and better. Of course, we have a long ways to go -- mini camps, training camp, the preseason -- to determine the Steelers’ QB pecking order and where Pickett fits into it to begin the season. But it’s hard to deny the popular pressure already building to start the season with Pickett under center. The 412 area code has been rapturous is its reception of the Pitt product as heir-apparent to Big Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers fans are clamoring to see a seamless transition that rarely happens in the NFL – the perfect handoff from one franchise QB to the next. There’s so much to look forward to with this retooled and reloaded offense. It’s a whole new Steelers’ era. No wonder Pittsburgh’s burning with impatience to see Pickett and his new offensive pieces on the field. I have no problems with fans wanting it sooner than later. Like, right now, Week 1! If the curtain on the Steelers’ 2022 season does come up in Cleveland, chances are Kenny Pickett will be the guy behind center. Clearly, all of Steelers Nation can’t wait. We have lots more on your new-look Steelers and the slate of rookie stars all of Pittsburgh expects to shine. It’s all here in this look-ahead edition of your Steelers Update podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. As usual, it will be packed with plenty of memes as Pittsburgh anticipates the Steelers’ schedule release and pines for Kenny Pickett in Week 1.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO