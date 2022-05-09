ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Barri Cohen on Revealing Family Secrets in Hot Docs Film ‘Unloved’

By Jennie Punter
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9iBk_0fXghtXJ00

Click here to read the full article.

“Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children,” which world premiered in Hot Doc’s Hidden Histories sidebar, is among several titles at the festival that illuminate historical institutional abuse of or injustice toward people through the intimate stories of survivors.

Huronia Regional Center, a now-closed hospital and home for children with developmental disabilities, opened in Orillia (roughly 90 miles from Toronto) in 1876 under a different name. In the mid 20th century, reports of harm to children and recommendations by medical experts to close the institution were not heeded.

In December 2013, a class-action lawsuit brought by former residents of the center against the province of Ontario was settled.

That’s when veteran documentarian Barri Cohen ’s ears perked up.

Her father had two sons from his first marriage who had been sent to Huronia in the 1950s. Cohen’s older half-sibling, Adele, asked if she knew about the family connection. The picture was seriously incomplete.

Cohen began an investigation of her own family’s story, while reaching out to survivors and others familiar with the center, to understand not only what happened to her half-siblings, but also so audiences could reflect on what she refers to as the “dehumanization and warehousing of people,” which continues to this day.

During Hot Docs , Cohen spoke with Variety about the delicate art of exploring family secrets in a doc as a way to further the conversation about how society’s most vulnerable are treated by its institutions.

Please tell me about the process of deciding to tell this story about your family members—your previous films tackle tough subjects, but I imagine this is a whole different category.
I always knew that the way into the story about Huronia—a kind of institution that was dominant across North America and Europe in the 20th century—was going to be personal. These days, difficult stories demand transparency from their filmmakers about why they are drawn to such stories. Knowing that I had two brothers (Alfie Cohen and Louis Cohen) who lived and died there was the lynchpin into the larger narrative—though there’s a mystery nestled within my own family story in the film.

How did you keep yourself emotionally safe?
Just making the film provided intellectual distance that helped me cope and power through difficult emotions that were brought up in discovering details about my brothers and in listening to such difficult stories from survivors. I also studied trauma and psychotherapy at that time, as a practice, so that helped enormously.

Were there particular challenges or rewards in telling a difficult story that involves family members?
In working with family, if all are onside, there’s a sense of closure for their own questions and a sense of healing in learning the truth. I think my family was courageous in trusting me to pull it off.

Family secrets can provide such a strong, emotional narrative in both fiction and doc features, but difficult in docs because people may try to hide secrets or don’t keep records. Was there a particular turning point or breakthrough?
The older generation in my family didn’t keep records, they didn’t keep photos. But they do keep secrets. Thus, it was a piece of luck or just good timing when one day, in 2017, and after asking him many times to no avail, that my 87-year-old uncle, my dad’s brother, revealed a key piece of the story that unlocked a path forward to understanding more of what happened and why.

After denying it for years, he revealed that one of my brothers was in fact sent away to Huronia at age two; this, after having all but disappeared from official death and cemetery records. We could then piece together from his patient file a paper trail of where he was likely buried. But I needed the Ontario Jewish Archives to dig into a 60-year-old record to discover that a charity actually paid for his burial.

What does it mean to you for “Unloved” to premiere at Hot Docs?
It is deeply gratifying not only because it’s the top doc festival in the world, but it’s one that I had a hand in founding some 29 years ago. I was on a volunteer board of filmmakers who initially put the festival together so I’m incredibly grateful to see how it has grown and expanded in its support for filmmakers in Canada and around the world.

Cohen confirmed that “Unloved,” which was commissioned for the CBC-owned Documentary Channel, is in talks and close to closing additional distribution deals.

“Unloved” is written and directed by Barri Cohen and produced by White Pine Pictures, in association with the Documentary Channel. The producer is Craig Baines, executive producers are Cohen, Peter Raymont and Steve Ord. The film was produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, Rogers Documentary Fund, Ontario Creates, with the assistance of the National Film Board of Canada and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Charlize Theron Posts First Look of Her Marvel Studios Debut in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlize Theron. Six days after the debut of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Theron posted to Instagram the official first look of her as Clea, her character introduced in the mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film. Theron’s casting as Clea had been rumored for the last few weeks as word of the many surprises in “Multiverse of Madness” began to trickle through the internet. But Theron’s post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged she’s playing the character. (Warning: The rest of this story...
MOVIES
Variety

Jack Kehler, Character Actor in ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’, Dies at 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a prolific character actor, died Saturday from complications due to leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. He was 75 years old. Kehler’s death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler. Born May 22, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pa., Kehler set his career off in acting at the age of 24 by beginning to work in theater. In 1982, Kehler fell in with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman, beginning his tenure as a lifelong member of the Actors Studio. Soon after, Kehler relocated to Los Angeles where he began to accrue supporting roles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen: Criticizing Marvel Movies as a ‘Lesser Type of Art’ Disrespects the Crew

Click here to read the full article. Elizabeth Olsen is tired of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola bashing Marvel movies. The actor, who is back in theaters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” told The Independent that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem like a lesser type of art.” “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Olsen said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Adele
Person
Louis Cohen
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Stunt Performer Sues Over Battle of Winterfell Injury (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A stunt performer injured during the production of “Game of Thrones” is suing the series makers. Casey Michaels was working on the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show in February 2018 when she suffered a “serious fracture dislocation to her left ankle,” according to court documents seen by Variety. She has filed a claim against Fire & Blood Productions, an HBO-owned U.K. subsidiary for “Game of Thrones.” According to the court documents, the claim, which was filed in January 2021, is worth almost $5 million. If the parties do not settle, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Family Secrets#Documentary Film#Huronia Regional Center#Hot Docs
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy