ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Another Example of Why Marvel Has a Director Problem

By A.A. Dowd
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tzwnd_0fXgheXe00

Click here to read the full article.

Of all the surprise crowd-pleasing cameos packed into Marvel ’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , only one will provoke a nostalgic, involuntary “groovy” from certain members of the audience. That would be the scene where Bruce Campbell, cult horror’s most gifted physical comedian, wanders in to play an obnoxious civilian who winds up fending off attacks from his own hand. It’s the Master of the Mystic Arts who subjects him to this (self-) abuse, answering Campbell’s bit-player belligerence with the magical equivalent of “stop hitting yourself.” But the real man responsible is the one behind the camera: the Evil Dead maestro himself, Sam Raimi, marking his return to filmmaking by briefly putting the one-time Ash Williams through another wringer of slapstick torment.

This isn’t the only identifying mark Raimi leaves on Multiverse , his first movie in nine years and his first superhero blockbuster since 2007’s trilogy-capping Spider-Man 3 . [Spoilers ahead.] The camera whips and zooms with characteristic zeal, at one point shifting to the first-person (first-monster?) POV of a one-eyed, multi-tentacled kaiju. There’s a book of dark spells and a haunted house and the possessed cadaver of a dead superhero. The zombie’s weapon of choice? Swarms of shrieking apparitions. Sometimes, it’s almost possible to pretend that we’ve been launched, like the racing demon entity of the Evil Dead films, back into the director’s original neck of the woods.

Yet for all its glimmers of macabre inspiration, for all the spookiness spray painted in the margins of its plot, Doctor Strange in t he Multiverse of Madness can’t really be a Sam Raimi movie. It can barely be its own movie. This is, after all, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that’s taken serialization to a new big-screen extreme. It’s not just that these movies feed forever into each other, always paying off old plot points and setting up new ones, existing in a state of perpetual incompletion. It’s also that they prize continuity above all else; they’re designed, like iPhones or Big Macs, to offer more or less the same experience every time. And seeing a director insert some genuine personality around their edges, as Raimi does here, only underscores how homogenous they tend to be at their center.

The question of authorship — of how much creative control a director can exercise at the helm of one of these films — has loomed over the MCU for years. Marvel, to its credit, has frequently hired filmmakers with distinctive styles, or at least ones who have made interesting movies. And it’s not as though the studio completely flattens the voice of the directors it does secure: You don’t have to squint hard to see Shane Black’s snarky sensibilities in Iron Man 3 , Taika Waititi’s daft Kiwi sense of humor in Thor: Ragnarok , or Ryan Coogler’s dramatic instincts and social conscience in Black Panther .

Still, there have been creative differences behind the scenes. They’ve sent some filmmakers, like Edgar Wright, racing for the exit. (Raimi, in fact, only stepped into Multiverse after another director, Scott Derickson, prematurely stepped out.) Those who have remained aboard Marvel projects have sometimes dished later, complaining of studio interference and attempts to “fix” their stylistic choices in post-production . Even the most relatively auteur-driven entries in the MCU bear clear signs of compromise, their more idiosyncratic qualities at war with franchise boilerplate.

In other words, Marvel gives its filmmakers some space to play — to set action scenes to ’70s pop songs, to cast Community cast members in bit parts , even to sometimes (gasp!) shoot on location — but always within the fairly tight parameters of their formula. The directorial directive seems to be: Go nuts… but, actually, please just color within the lines . Yes, Ragnarok is funny. It also wedges in a cross-promotional cameo by Doctor Strange and ends with a big CGI action sequence that may very well have been conceived by a previz team. In the end, everyone still has to make a Marvel movie.

Multiverse of Madness is one of the Marveliest of them all — a convoluted plot machine that runs on MacGuffins and fan-service guest appearances, and which requires familiarity with a whole syllabus of past adventures. Arriving nearly 30 entries deep into a series that’s really, in comic-book parlance, an endless crossover event, the film has to function as an all-purpose sequel, continuing the events of the first Doctor Strange , the last Spider-Man , the last two Avengers , and an entire season of television. The villain’s motivations are so linked to backstory that the script, which Raimi was rewriting during production , doesn’t much bother to develop or even sell us on them. And there’s a sequence that’s quite literally just a parade of introductions, with pauses for applause.

Raimi, for his part, behaves like a diabolical spirit, possessing the movie whenever he can with ghoulish cartoon-horror mayhem. There’s plenty of him in this film, at least in spurts; he really puts the corpse into the exquisite corpse storytelling model Marvel has nourished. Occasionally, one even gets the sense that he’s using the obligations of this blockbuster apparatus as a backdoor to malevolent fun: The aforementioned perp lineup of cameos leads, fiendishly, to one of the more gruesome sequences in MCU history.

More than most of the filmmakers sucked into the grinding gears of the Marvel machine, Raimi finds ways to assert his oddball personality while still tending to the various franchise-progressing duties of the assignment. But in a way, the film’s relative singularity — its relative Raimi-ness — could leave fans of the director longing for a project that didn’t treat his contributions like an accent or a mere dollop of exotic flavor. The odd energetic camera move aside, Multiverse mostly looks like any other installment in this series; it has the same drab digital palette, the same green-screen VFX aesthetic, the same undistinguished stretch of downtown Manhattan. The vibrancy of Raimi’s Spider-Man movies is a distant memory.

Those films were, of course, products of compromise in their own right. Almost any big-budget Hollywood production is going to be. But all three (yes, even the third one, a famous creative casualty of Sony’s heavy hand) were plainly the work of the monster lover and Three Stooges enthusiast who directed them. Back then, it was still possible for Raimi to build his superhero movies from the ground up. Today, he’s reentered a genre (and a system) that’s been quality-controlled into a state of deliberate uniformity. And as heartening as it is to have him back, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic for a Sam Raimi blockbuster that exudes his signature mania in every frame, not just the ones featuring a grinning ghoul or Bruce Campbell. That one could describe his latest as “Kevin Feige’s Doctor Strange” is proof of how difficult it is, in Marvel world, to make one for you instead of just another for them.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 67

lycan
2d ago

So the girls parents where two women!!can lesbians have babies in the multiverse?or was there a man involved at one time and mom ran off with a women or what happened ,the kids need explanation so they don’t think two women can have a baby

Reply(16)
18
lukas peep
2d ago

i think he did an awesome job and different directors means crazy fun outcomes instead of repeating routines. Definitely made it a thriller.

Reply
10
Linda Roane
1d ago

I saw the movie at the theatre with the whole family, all 18 of us. Nothing in the movie bothered me, it wasn't even brought up. Maybe a little subtle hint before they got pulled up into the vortex. It was a great, enjoyable movie. Waiting for the next one, Thor in July. MCU all the way.

Reply
6
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

What Happens to Wanda? Here’s the Ending of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Explained & What It Means For Scarlet Witch

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers: If you’ve watched the MCU’s newest movie, you may have one question on your mind: Is Wanda dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange franchise after 2016’s Doctor Strange. The film—which is the 29th movie in the MCU overall—stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, a neurosurgeon (also known as Doctor Strange) who, after a career-ending car crash, discovers magic and becomes a Master of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Madness#Multiverse#Marvel S Doctor Strange#Campbell
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz and Fox News Are Desperate to Convince America That Conservatives Are the Real Victims in the War on Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Fox News hosts and Republican politicians have spent the past year plus downplaying the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6, a familiar refrain being that the breach of Congress that resulted in five deaths and dozens of injuries was a “peaceful protest.” The same conservative hosts and politicians have responded to the actually peaceful protests following the leak of the Supreme Court’s drafted plan to overturn Roe v. Wade with outrage and disgust, part of an effort to convince Americans that they — not the nation’s women — are the real victims of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Supporters Couldn’t Stop Booing Dr. Oz at Pennsylvania Rally

Click here to read the full article. An endorsement from former President Donald Trump wasn’t enough to prevent MAGA devotees from repeatedly booing Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania Friday evening. Although the event was designed to promote Oz’s run for the state’s Senate seat, the majority of the crowd — many of whom waited for hours in the pouring rain — was clearly gathered to see Trump. Reaction to Oz was icy at best, with the audience letting out an audible groan when the former president began stumping for the fellow reality TV...
GREENSBURG, PA
Financial World

Netflix's most expensive movie ever arrives

The project was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would star in an action thriller similar to the James Bond series. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the film has a budget of $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Multiverse of Madness’ Screenwriter Wanted Tom Cruise to Play An Alternate Iron Man

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes fans and creators actually manage to think alike. As screenwriter Michael Waldron (Loki, Rick and Morty) reveals in our in-depth, spoiler-heavy interview about the making of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before MCU followers started speculating online that Tom Cruise would appear in the film as an alternate-world version of Iron Man, Waldron had the very same idea. The writer also discussed some of the film’s more controversial moments, and much more. (Again: this interview is full of spoilers; click away if you haven’t yet seen Dr. Strange in the...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy