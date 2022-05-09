Crews extinguish fire that destroyed RV in Francestown

After summiting South Moat Mountain, the hiker slipped and injured her ankle. A woman from Essex was rescued Friday after injuring her ankle on a trail in New Hampshire. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The hiker, 58-year-old Jennifer Parkos, and a companion had just reached the summit of South Moat Mountain in Albany, N.H. When returning down the trail, Parkos slipped and fell, causing an ankle injury. After Parkos and the other hiker realized she could not continue down the trail, they called 911, according to the statement.
