Dangerous Record Heat Expected Again Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – Expect another day of record heat in the Concho Valley as authorities issue another Heat Advisory warning residents to stay inside and avoid outdoor burning at all costs.

The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Heat Advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday as temperatures are forecast to reach a record 105 degrees. The mercury hit 108 degrees Saturday shattering the previous record high.

Meteorologists warn that temperatures will again reach between 103 and 106 degrees which would be a record for this date as well. Temperatures that high can cause heat stroke. Residents are urged to stay inside during the afternoon and evening hours and avoid all outdoor gatherings during that time.

Remember to check up on elderly relatives and keep pets inside if possible. Outdoor pets will need plenty of shade and water to survive the heat blast.

The high temperature on Monday is also expected to reach over 100 degrees making four consecutive days of 100+ degree heat.

This is a dangerous and potentially deadly weather situation.