Wondery to Release Podcasts in Dolby Atmos Format

Amazon-owned Wondery revealed on Monday that it will release several of its podcast series in Dolby Atmos, making it the first podcast streaming service in the United States to deliver podcasts in the immersive sound format.

Atmos will be available for select podcasts, starting today, from the subscription service Wondery+ in the Wondery app in 28 countries including the U.S.

Titles now available in the sound format include Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound , a series about the collision of R&B and hip-hop in the late ’80s, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featuring a Dolby Atmos mix by Chris Jenkins, an Oscar winner for Mad Max: Fury Road , produced in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

Also now available in Atmos are all three seasons of scripted drama Blood Ties , with a cast led by Gillian Jacobs and Christian Navarro; and Gen-Z Media’s family series Iowa Chapman and The Last Dog . Additional upcoming podcasts expected to get the Atmos treatment include weekly series Against the Odds .

“The audio landscape is evolving quickly, and listeners are growing more accustomed to podcasts that push the limits of how stories are told,” said Marshall Lewy, chief content officer of Wondery. “Shows like Blood Ties and Jacked give us the opportunity to leverage Dolby Atmos to showcase the incredible sound design and innovate for our listeners.”

