Man on scooter snatches chain off woman's neck on Bronx street: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to locate a man on a scooter who snatched a chain from a woman's neck on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.

Officials said a 29-year-old woman was in the vicinity of Westchester Avenue and Manor Avenue in Soundview when she was approached by an unknown man on a scooter who snatched a chain from her neck on May 1, at about 3:45 p.m.

The man then fled on the scooter westbound on Westchester Avenue.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

