Tony Awards: Watch the Nominations Livestream

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
The nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards are set to be revealed live on YouTube on Monday morning.

Tony-winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry will be announcing the nominations for the best on Broadway during the 2021-2022 season starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

The nominations were recently delayed by nearly a week , with eligibility for the awards extended until May 4, “due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows,” the heads of Tony Awards presenters The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing said in a statement.

The postponement came after high-profile stars in Tony eligible shows, including Macbeth ‘s Daniel Craig and The Plaza Suite ‘s Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, tested positive for COVID-19, leading to canceled performances.

The 2021-2022 season is the first since Broadway stages went dark for over a year after the start of the COVID pandemic. Amid the theater closures, the Tony Awards took more than a year to hand out honors for the truncated 2019-2020 season, which were finally presented at the Winter Garden Theatre in September 2021, shortly after theaters finally reopened.

Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose is set to host this year’s 75th annual Tony Awards, which return to its usual home of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for a ceremony taking place on Sunday, June 12. The show will air live coast-to-coast as a four-hour presentation split between streaming service Paramount+ and CBS. The first hour, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT will feature exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. The awards show will continue at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Watch the nominations live stream below.

