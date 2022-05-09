ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oman budget swings into surplus on oil price rise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

May 9 (Reuters) - Oman's budget recorded a surplus of 357 million rials ($929.7 million) by the end of the first quarter, boosted by a more than 70% rise in oil revenue as output and prices surged, finance ministry data showed.

That compared with a deficit of 751 million rials in the same period a year earlier, the ministry's monthly bulletin showed.

Gulf oil producers have benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices, which surged past $100 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

The surplus would be spent on measures to support economic recovery, on development projects and on lowering the debt ratio, the document said.

"We still see the GCC realising fiscal surpluses in 2023, including Oman and Bahrain, supported by the oil price and tight global energy fundamental," Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said.

"The fact that Oman is looking to reduce its debt levels is positive for strengthening fiscal fundamentals."

The Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC is a six-member body including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

The ministry said net oil revenue was 1.565 billion rials at the end of the first quarter, up by 70.2% from the same period a year earlier.

Oman also recorded a more than doubling of gas revenue in the first quarter, the data showed.

The document cited the World Bank predictions that Oman's economy will grow by 5.6% in 2022, supported by the expansion of more than 8% and 2% in oil and non-oil sectors, respectively.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudis Say Low Refining Capacity Causing Fuel Price Jump

A lack of refining capacity across the world is leading to a surge in the gap between the price of crude oil and fuels, according to Saudi Arabia’s energy minister. The difference “is in some cases 60%,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a conference in Riyadh on Monday. “If the signals of the market are not conducive, people will refrain from investing,” he said.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Gulf Oil#Finance Ministry#Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finland's President tells Putin to look in the mirror

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin should look in the mirror if Finland decides to join NATO to increase its own security. The Finnish leader was expected on Friday to confirm that Helsinki will apply for membership of the U.S.-led...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy