Governor celebrates Commonwealth’s Early Childhood Public-Private Choice System and signs proclamation honoring educators
RICHMOND – On May 5, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited River’s Bend Children’s Center in Chester, Virginia, a private preschool serving children supported by the publicly funded child care subsidy program. Governor Youngkin also signed the Child Care and Early Childhood Professionals Day Proclamation to recognize...www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
Comments / 0