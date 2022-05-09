ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Governor celebrates Commonwealth’s Early Childhood Public-Private Choice System and signs proclamation honoring educators

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 2 days ago

RICHMOND – On May 5, 2022 Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited River’s Bend Children’s Center in Chester, Virginia, a private preschool serving children supported by the publicly funded child care subsidy program. Governor Youngkin also signed the Child Care and Early Childhood Professionals Day Proclamation to recognize...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

TheConversationCanada

How rural Canada can attract and retain international health-care providers: Address discrimination, provide support

Smaller communities in Canada, particularly those located in rural areas, find it difficult to attract and especially retain health-care professionals, leading to poorer health outcomes. For example, in March 2022, the physician shortage in Northern Ontario forced the emergency department in Red Lake to close for 24 hours, and those with medical emergencies had to drive over 200 kilometres to the nearest hospital. In the same region, staffing shortages of nurses and personal support workers are exacerbated by recruitment and retention challenges. Similar situations exist in many small communities across Canada. It’s no surprise then that all five Northern Ontario cities...
HEALTH

