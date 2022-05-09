‘Serve our Neighbor Day’

Loretta Graham (Submitted) This month is National Military Appreciation Month. We also celebrate Military Spouse Day, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day. Let me begin by sincerely thanking our veterans for the work they do and have done for this great country we live in. I am humbled when I say anything to them to express my gratitude for their successful journey while serving in this country - not just for this month, but also every time I explain to my children about this great and free country in which we have to enjoy all of our lives. When I think about patriotism and what it means to me, it consists not in the waving of the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous, as well as strong. I think patriotism is like charity. It begins at home.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO