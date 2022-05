An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO