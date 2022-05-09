Logano called a ‘moron’ after bumping Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

● Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, is bringing limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce “For the Farmers” Busch Light cans. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 800 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis, providing hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. These efforts are made possible through a network of volunteers from across the United States. Busch has been a partner of Farm Rescue since early 2019.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO