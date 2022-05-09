ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

Logano called a ‘moron’ after bumping Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

By The Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he’d do if got the chance to regain the lead. Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series to Race on Historical North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series are pleased to announce another historical moment for the tour. After a highly successful co-sanction of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March & April, the tour is pleased to announce it will race on the dirt on Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington, SC
Sports
Racing News

NASCAR, INDYCAR race cars heading to auction from Ray Evernham

Former NASCAR team owner Ray Evernham is bringing 32 cars to auction. Ray Evernham is a legendary NASCAR crew chief as the leader of Jeff Gordon’s rainbow warriors. He later transitioned to team owner with Evernham Motorsports in 2000. In 2009, the team merged with Petty Enterprises and Evenham sold his share of the team.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX Sports

NASCAR Cup Series postseason grid already filling up fast

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is filling up fast and the dwindling number of spots may lead to more of the aggressive driving that grabbed headlines over the weekend at Darlington Raceway. into the wall on the next-to-last lap and went on to become...
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

CRANDALL: It’s fun to cover NASCAR again

For a race car driver, a good day at the racetrack is when it all comes together, either for a much-needed performance or a win. For a media member, a good day at the racetrack is the opportunity to capture the stories and emotions of the event. It is being the ones to put into history what happened, how and who was involved.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon quietly making progress with RCR

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Looking at the NASCAR Cup Series standings and the playoff bubble as we approach the halfway point of 2021, things appear much the same as they did heading into the regular-season finale a year ago. Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are there...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Logano
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

● Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, is bringing limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce “For the Farmers” Busch Light cans. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 800 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis, providing hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. These efforts are made possible through a network of volunteers from across the United States. Busch has been a partner of Farm Rescue since early 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington TV Ratings: May 2022 (NASCAR)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Darlington Raceway. The annual throwback weekend in South Carolina ended in fireworks as Joey Logano put the bumper to William Byron for the race win. View Darlington tv ratings below. 583,000 tuned in for Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series event. While 876,000 watched Saturday’s NASCAR...
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Roush Fenway Racing#Darlington Raceway#Team Penske
Financial World

William Byron: Joey Logano is just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time

The Darlington race has become a major theme, given the incident between William Byron and Joey Logano. Logano hit Byron's car at one point, and sent him up the track. Logano was in the lead after that, and Byron had something to say after the race: “I mean, we were really close off of (Turn) 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead,” said Byron, who ended as 13th, as quoted by motorsport.
MOTORSPORTS
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
51K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy