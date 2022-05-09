ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WATCH: Charles Barkley breaks down his plan to stop fans from speaking poorly to athletes

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOtgF_0fXgelKQ00

Charles Barkley always has a plan for everything.

Auburn great Charles Barkley was on "NBA on TNT" where the panel was discussing the uptick in fans talking inappropriately to athletes and their families.

With fans wanting to talk smack and say inappropriate words to players on the court more and more, Barkley has an idea on how to stop this trend and he broke it down on the show.

The conversation came as a response to Chris Paul getting upset that a fan allegedly got physical with his mother. Paul said to the fan, "I'll see you later," during an NBA playoff game earlier this week.

Paul shared his frustration by asking the question. "Want to fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put their hands on our families?"

Barkley, the former Auburn legend, shared his plan to fix this.

Just give me 5 minutes on the center court with him & say, ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, nobody gonna be sued civilly, say what you just said to me right to my face, right here for these 5 minutes

You can watch Barkley's full comments made on "NBA on TNT" here:

This will never happen but it seems like many of the players agree that something has to be done as this becomes more common during NBA contests.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Mavs fan kicked out of arena for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family

A Dallas Mavericks fan was escorted out of the arena during Game 4 of the team’s second round series with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family. The incident appears to have happened after Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Mavs would go on to win, 111-101, to tie the series at 2-2.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Chris Paul
People

Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt#Facebook Subscribe
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reacts to incident involving Mavs fan, Chris Paul’s family

There was some ugliness in the stands during the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Chris Paul’s mother, wife and two kids were seated by the Suns’ bench, and there were physical incidents involving both his mom and wife, resulting in the expulsion of a Mavs fan. Paul addressed the matter on social media after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Professional Doctor Explains Why Jordan Poole Did Not Make A Dirty Play To Injure Ja Morant: “He Doesn’t Have A Big Enough Grip To Force The Knee Outward.”

One of the biggest talking points coming out of this weekend's round of playoff games was the injury to Ja Morant. During Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant was being doubled by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the latter making contact with his leg from Morant's blindside. Morant immediately showed signs of pain and went to the locker room.
NBA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
596
Followers
393
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy