31-year-old man hospitalized after getting hit by a train on the south side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A 31-year-old man received injuries after getting hit by a train Sunday morning on the south side of the city. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to S. Presa St. and Avondale Ave. at 4:10 a.m. in response to a pedestrian accident [...]

