Tech Bytes: Computer chip shortage strikes again at BMW

(WHTM) — BMW is reportedly shipping some new vehicles without support for Android Auto or Apple Carplay after it changed chip suppliers. The chips in the cars will need updated software, which is expected by the end of next month.

We’re getting what appears to be a first look at the third generation Motorola Razr. Leaked images of an alleged testing model show a boxier design, with the phone folding into a square when closed. It reportedly has two upgraded cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Ms. Pac-Man is now among gaming royalty. The iconic game is one of four inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The Ms. Pac-Man arcade game was released in 1981. Joining her are the game Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilization and Legend of Zelda.

