ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech Bytes: Computer chip shortage strikes again at BMW

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J001b_0fXgedGc00

(WHTM) — BMW is reportedly shipping some new vehicles without support for Android Auto or Apple Carplay after it changed chip suppliers. The chips in the cars will need updated software, which is expected by the end of next month.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

We’re getting what appears to be a first look at the third generation Motorola Razr. Leaked images of an alleged testing model show a boxier design, with the phone folding into a square when closed. It reportedly has two upgraded cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Ms. Pac-Man is now among gaming royalty. The iconic game is one of four inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The Ms. Pac-Man arcade game was released in 1981. Joining her are the game Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilization and Legend of Zelda.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Harrisburg man in police-style uniform arrested for robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police arrested a suspect on Sunday morning connected to a reported robbery by a male wearing a police-style uniform including external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge. In the area of North 7th and Maclay Streets, the suspect, later identified as Rancel Penalver, entered […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CNET

Best Android Phones in 2022

One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Meier
ETOnline.com

Galaxy S22 Deals: Samsung Is Running Its Best Trade-In Deal Right Now

Samsung's trio of Galaxy S22 smartphones were unveiled earlier this year as Samsung’s latest lineup of flagship devices. Following the company's biggest product launch of 2022, Samsung is now running a Mother's Day Sale with unbeatable trade-in opportunities and Galaxy S22 deals available until Sunday, May 9. For the Mom who loves to stay connected, you can find the perfect gift and get the latest devices for less.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Bytes#Strikes Again#Computer#Vehicles#Whtm#Android Auto#Apple Carplay#Motorola#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
TechSpot

The Best Tablets - 2022 Update

Like PCs and other tech products as of late, tablets have seen a resurgence and demand's been reaching new record levels. Not only are tablets more powerful today, but the displays are better, and we can enjoy features on mainstream models previously reserved for more expensive flagships. The only question...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Pixel 7 Pro render hints at major new camera feature or mistakenly leaves out hardware component

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Consumers turned off of the Pixel 6 series by the high profile issues and bugs have been waiting for the Pixel 7 series hoping that Google does a better job with another year under its belt. A site named @TechGoing has published case renders that supposedly include renders of the Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung shows wild tri-foldable devices and an 8"-12" vertical slider at Display Week 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. For the first time in three years, the Display Week 2022 expo is taking part on location and Samsung is a key participant with its new crop of foldable and slidable OLED screens. Besides the dual foldable designs like Flex G or Flex S that Samsung showcased at the CES event back in January, Samsung had plenty more to showcase this time around, too.
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

Vicky White, Casey White in custody after pursuit in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, we are on scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and jailer ended in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
abc27 News

Police search for suspect connected to armed robbery in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden police continue to search for a suspect who is wanted for robbing a man of his cellphone after displaying a handgun near York College. Kylee Davenport, of York, is to be charged as an adult for robbery and related offenses. The robbery took place on Tuesday, April 26, and […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy