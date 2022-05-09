ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Is Auburn football impacted by the new NIL rules?

By Zac Blackerby
 2 days ago

Let's discuss how the new proposed NIL rules may impact Auburn.

NIL has taken college football by storm. The Auburn Tigers and the rest of the SEC have done well in the arms race for talent in the transfer portal but with new NIL rules coming, Auburn football can be in an even better place.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program have been extremely by the book when it comes to the rules revolving around NIL and getting players on campus. With rules coming that will limit who can reach out to the players under certain circumstances, Auburn's NIL collective won't have to change much based on how they have conducted their business so far.

There's a ton of speculation about how some of the new rules could be perceived but some obvious loopholes are still in play. Does any of this actually matter?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily baseball writer and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby to discuss these potential rule changes and how they impact Auburn as well as how they could possibly stack up throughout the SEC.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Auburn baseball dropped the home series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The guys discuss what this means as well as what the Auburn baseball team needs to do to host a region for the first time since 2010.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

