River Report: 5-9-22

Spring has arrived in Montana. Even though the occasional snow squall might have you thinking differently. With the longer days, comes the reemergence of sleepy bears from their dens. As more and more bear sightings are being reported each day, one sighting, in particular, has been trending recently online. Video...
An Idaho man died after falling out of a kayak and slipping underwater in Montana, deputies said. Shortly after noon on May 8, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from a GPS device at the Yaak River, about 8 miles from the city of Troy, deputies said in a news release.
A road project being built through a part of Southwest Virginia, where the state’s elk population is growing, has led transportation researchers to consider new measures to avoid traffic collisions with the supersized deer relatives that can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. As the state works to complete Buchanan County’s Corridor Q project, which […]
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
Some popular nature trails are closed to visitors until further notice after storms caused some major flooding over the weekend. The Great Falls Overlook, the Olmsted Island Boardwalk and Section A of the Billy Goat Trail were closed by the National Park Service because of the rising levels of the Potomac River.
A wildlife photographer shows to the world rare footage of a "majestic predator" in its natural habitat, running alongside the shoulder of the paved road as it howls. The Yellowstone National Park's dark-colored grey wolf kept pace of the car driving past it, just last week. Justin Byerly of Woodlife Photography said that the "iconic animal" was trotting in the same direction on the other side of the road, and pausing to make a skyward howl, NewsBreak reported.
Wildlife officials in Wyoming decided to relocate a grizzly bear to an area near Yellowstone National Park after preying on local livestock. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department consulted with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the matter. On May 4, they captured the adult male bear and humanely moved it to a more suitable location. Here, officials believe won’t have access to any more cattle or human interactions.
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
?It was a rocky start to the trophy rockfish season a week ago Sunday, but the fishing improved all week until the ugly rain, gale winds, and cold came on Saturday morning. Old Man Winter is kicking up a fuss and is resisting his eviction notice. This looks like the week that he clears out, […]
You have the opportunity to see a natural light show unlike no other in the Smoky Mountains. Each year, people from all over gather at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. It's like a Christmas light show that has come to life. This is a show you have to see in person to believe.
MARYLAND, USA — Two barges were spotted in the Potomac River after breaking loose from a C&O Canal worksite over the weekend. The barges originally broke loose around Williamsport, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. On Saturday evening, the first construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — One of two barges torn from a worksite along the Potomac River during weekend flooding remains a threat to float free, according to the National Park Service. Crews are standing by to prevent the barge from continuing downstream toward a highway bridge and other structures at Shepherdstown, West Virginia the Park Service said in a written statement Tuesday.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After severe erosion impacted Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, an emergency maintenance repair is taking place. The work to repair the damage on I-95 southbound in Fredericksburg at the 131-mile marker will mean that a lane will be closed as crews work to fix the issue. The single-lane closure is estimated to last until May 20, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Ramp closures in Rockbridge County could impact your nighttime travels this week. At exit 205, which is the interchange between Interstate 81 and Route 606, the southbound on-ramp will be closed nightly through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are repositioning concrete barriers and paving. It’s part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend after two years of not being able to fully celebrate. The festival is set for May 14th-22nd in Buckhannon. Officials say it will have an 80s theme in honor of the 80th annual festival. The festival will have...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area. On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All...
