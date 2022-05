While we don't have an exact definition for the term "empire state of mind", we can tell you one thing: it probably means you're pretty smart. Of course, there are always outliers, but by-and-large, New York is one of the best states in the country in which you can be a student. When you weigh the level of education, cost of tuition, room-and-board, crime rates, things to do and more, the sum of all parts is greater than nearly every state in the union.

