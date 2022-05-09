ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia nuclear plant's cost now forecast to top $30 billion

By Associated Press
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia is now projected to cost its owners more than $30 billion. A financial report from one of the owners on Friday clearly pushed the cost of Plant Vogtle near Augusta past that milestone, bringing its total cost to $30.34 billion. That...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
City
Oglethorpe, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Industry
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC
News4Jax.com

Earthquake hits Columbia, South Carolina. But in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday morning, the Midlands of South Carolina had a 1-second jolt. A rather minor 3.3-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:33 a.m., yet it was a very shallow earthquake -- only about 2 miles below the surface -- allowing it to be felt in Richland County, South Carolina’s third most populous county. In response, thousands of residents in Richland County responded to the United States Geological Survey website to make a report.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Money Coming To Georgia Residents From Tax Surplus

money in hand being held outPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Many Georgia residents will received a nice surprise in their bank accounts as Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Power#Electric Power#Westinghouse#Georgia Power Co#Georgia Power#Cooperatives#Meag#Oglethorpe Power Corp
11Alive

Gov. Kemp signs 7 new healthcare bills into law

ATLANTA — On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven healthcare bills designed to “benefit patients in Georgia and strengthen the state's healthcare system.”. After signing, the Georgia politician took to Twitter recognizing National Nurses Day and noted how this new legislation will reportedly help make a healthier Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia cannabis commission plans expedited hearings

ATLANTA — The agency in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program has voted unanimously to turn over responsibility for hearing protests of medical cannabis license awards to the Office of State Administrative Hearings. Giving that role to the OSAH was a key provision in legislation the General Assembly...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Franklin County Free Press

Electric Costs Increasing for PA in June

Starting in June, households across Pennsylvania will see “sharp increases in energy costs” – dramatically so for some, unless they use less energy to avoid higher costs. That warning comes from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission as natural gas prices rise and the energy-intensive summer months approach....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This story was updated May 10 at 8:10 a.m. to include voting totals through the end of May 9. Camden County voter Beth Miller received error messages several times last week when she tried to pull up a sample Democratic ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county of […] The post A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. The refunds are part of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from...
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

French fiberglass maker hiring 400 in $28M Georgia expansion

A French manufacturer says it will restart the fiberglass furnace at a Georgia plant it purchased in 2019, investing $28 million and hiring 400 new workers. Saint-Gobain said Wednesday that its ADFORS unit would expand the plant it bought for $17.5 million in Dublin, Georgia. A Latvian company, Valmiera Glass,...
DUBLIN, GA
WJBF

Local impacts of bills passed in the 2022 Georgia General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia State Legislature adjourned on April 4, 2022. Republicans won 34-22 majority in the Senate and a 103-77 majority in the House. Residents of Columbus were given a breakdown what bills will have the most impact locally. The spending plan, made up of 30 billion dollars, will benefit teachers, veterans […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy