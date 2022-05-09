ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

What happens to your Amazon returns? Sometimes, they go to the highest bidder

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C6xR_0fXgdlID00

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon makes it easy to return something you don’t want, so you probably don’t think about what happens to that box once it leaves your house. It turns out that ill-fitting dress or unwanted frying pan — or whatever it is you decide not to keep — goes on a fascinating journey.

What is the fate of millions of Amazon returns? “Every item returned to Amazon is carefully inspected through a rigorous process by our trained Associates,” a spokesperson told Nexstar via email. “If it meets our high standards to be resold as new, it’s re-listed for sale.”

That’s the first and most obvious answer: It gets sold again. It’s also the most boring answer — because loads of returned merchandise end up finding a second life on the liquidation market, where they’re sold by the pallet at a deep discount.

Anyone willing to bid on a pallet of mystery goods can end up with a load of returned items shipped to their house. Whether or not there’s anything valuable in that delivery can turn out to be a mixed bag. There’s a whole sub-genre of YouTube content dedicated to bidding thousands of dollars on a pallet of Amazon returns, then unboxing them to tabulate if it was worth it, to see if the YouTuber’s gamble paid off.

Here’s how the whole process works. Sellers who use Amazon’s platform can opt to have returned items sent back to them — so they can figure out what to do with them — or they can choose to route their returns straight to liquidation, according to Amazon .

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

Before sending the returned items to a wholesale liquidator, Amazon says someone will inspect the products and put them in one of four categories: “Used – Like New, Used – Very Good, Used – Good, and Used – Acceptable.”

Sellers set the asking price for their used items, just like they do with new items, Amazon says.

From there, the items get repackaged into boxes — sometimes with similar things, sometimes with things nothing like them — and are up for sale again. But this time, they’re up for grabs to the highest bidder on places like Liquidation.com or bstock.com .

A recent search of the liquidation sites found a pallet of 432 “pharmacy” items — like nasal spray and contact solution — going for $776. (“A 88% savings!” the site claims, based on an estimated retail value of $6,964 for the 391-pound shipment.)

Another pallet of “ health and beauty ” items had an estimated retail value of $25,160. The highest bid when we checked was $2,601.

Each pallet comes with a manifest explaining the contents inside the shipment. But what it doesn’t tell you is the condition each item is in.

One YouTuber, Safiya Nygaard, spent $500 (after shipping) for a pallet of 50 miscellaneous health and beauty products . As she unboxed the shipment, she found some of the things were in good condition, like unused soaps, makeup and hair tools. But there was also a hairbrush (with hair in it) and a Waterpik teeth cleaner missing most of its key parts. Other items were just straight-up random, like a guitar case that was confusingly mixed in with the shipment.

Another YouTuber, who goes by the name HopeScope , paid $1,032 for a shipment of clothing with an estimated value over $9,000. She called it a “disaster” in her video, only keeping a small handful of the stuff she bought and donating the rest.

Others have tried to “flip” the pallets by reselling them for profit. But as Nygaard points out in her video, most of the items came used, which would make them hard to sell for their original retail value (at least in good conscience).

Amazon’s announcement of the liquidation resale program from 2021 estimated it would “give more than 300 million products a second life each year.” It’s not clear what portion of Amazon returns end up in these liquidation sales; the company declined to offer specific data on how many returns it processes annually due to “reasons of commercial sensitivity,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon also said it works with charities to donate “surplus products,” but didn’t specify how many of its returns end up as donations.

“If there are no other options for re-use or recycling (for example, due to legal or hygienic reasons, or because they are damaged), we send products for energy recovery — turning non-recyclable waste into usable sources of energy,” a spokesperson said.

What is energy recovery? It usually means they burn the stuff, CNBC explains . Energy recovery involves turning non-recyclables into heat or fuel by means of “combustion, gasification, pyrolization, anaerobic digestion and landfill gas recovery,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency .

An Amazon spokesperson called that option the company’s “last resort.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Silver Alert issued for woman traveling in Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Joyce Bair. Bair has blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. No picture has been provided. She was last headed from Junction City to Salina on Sunday, May 8, but never reached her destination. […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Driver in serious condition after east Newton crash

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver is in serious condition after a single-car crash on Monday afternoon in east Newton. According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on E 1st St between Oliver and S Woodlawn Rd. Newton Fire/EMS said the driver was found […]
NEWTON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safiya Nygaard
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ What Is Amazon Prime Day? When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Do I Need an Amazon Prime Membership? The Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Top Deals To Watch Best Prime Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Prime Day TV Deals: Insignia and Toshiba Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Goods and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Associates#Youtuber
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy