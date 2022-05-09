ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Lightning bolt explodes ground near Florida man

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Striking security camera video shows a lightning bolt exploding the ground outside of a Florida home over the weekend, narrowly missing a man in his yard.

Denice Murphy said her husband Rod was outside turning off the sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain Saturday morning when a lightning bolt struck mere yards away from him.

Their Ring security camera captured the moment on camera.

In the video, the bolt can be seen sending chunks of red-hot earth several feet into the air. Luckily, Rod did not appear to be injured.

