Augusta, IL

Illinois 61 road project gets in gear

By Rudy Kemppainen
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago
Work has begun on a major resurfacing project for Illinois 61 from the east edge of Plymouth to the four way stop in Augusta. The project encompasses six miles.

According to Plymouth Village Clerk Nicole Milliman, the project is entirely funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. W. L. Miller is performing the actual work on the project.

The first step, roughening out the underlying roadway, was largely complete by the close of work on Friday, May 6th.

As during this initial phase, motorists can expect some significant delays as traffic is restricted to one lane as the work continues. They should allow extra time for that during this construction period.

This project is not the only area road project in the works. A significant section of the Illinois 336 expressway is expected to receive attention, most likely to start the week of May 8-14.

McDonough County Voice

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

