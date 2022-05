Teladoc TDOC stock recently cratered to a new 52 week low following it’s Q1 report. Some of it’s shortfall was attributed by management to longer sales cycles in the insurer and employer space in addition to competitive concerns. But while TDOC is struggling to sign new insurers and employers, DarioHealth DRIO seems to be thriving. In fact, the day after the TDOC report, an analyst covering DRIO, LifeSci Capital, came out with a note speculating that Dario Health is in fact taking business from Teladoc. This analyst reiterated a $31 price target. The stock is currently trading under $5. This represents a 6x potential return.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO