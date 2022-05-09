ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut ranks best state to be a police officer in, study shows

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxbfY_0fXgchrw00

Connecticut ranks number 1 when it comes to the best state for being a police officer in, according to a new study.

The study by Wallet Hub, ranks states by opportunity and competition, training requirements and job hazards and protections.

In total, Connecticut earned a score of 59.91% which landed it at the top of the list.

California, Illinois, The District of Columbia, and Maryland, all ranked within the top five.

The study revealed that Arkansas ranked last.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Columbia, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wallet Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns This Year

Several theories explain the fast pace of gun sales over the past 24 months. Among them is the violence in American cities during protests, which occurred over a year ago. Another is that the pandemic has, perhaps irrationally, increased concerns about protecting one’s property. 2021 gun sales numbers show that some of these trends may […]
POLITICS
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy