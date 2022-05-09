Connecticut ranks best state to be a police officer in, study shows
Connecticut ranks number 1 when it comes to the best state for being a police officer in, according to a new study.
The study by Wallet Hub, ranks states by opportunity and competition, training requirements and job hazards and protections.
In total, Connecticut earned a score of 59.91% which landed it at the top of the list.
California, Illinois, The District of Columbia, and Maryland, all ranked within the top five.
The study revealed that Arkansas ranked last.
