Connecticut ranks best state to be a police officer in, study shows

Connecticut ranks number 1 when it comes to the best state for being a police officer in, according to a new study.

The study by Wallet Hub, ranks states by opportunity and competition, training requirements and job hazards and protections.

In total, Connecticut earned a score of 59.91% which landed it at the top of the list.

California, Illinois, The District of Columbia, and Maryland, all ranked within the top five.

The study revealed that Arkansas ranked last.