Astros: -1.5 (+135) 8 (Over: -125/Under: +105) The Astros are finally looking like the AL contender we all thought they would be at the start of the season. Houston’s bats haven’t been the star of the show, though. The Astros’ wins are coming from their pitching staff. In the month of May, the Astros have the third-best team ERA in baseball (2.85).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO