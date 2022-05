In the ironically-titled The Negro Problem, a volume of seven essays published in 1903, African American scholar W.E.B. DuBois spoke of “The Talented Tenth.”. It was during a period known as the nadir of American race relations, when racism in this country was so nakedly overt DuBois argued that higher education must develop the intellectual capacities of the most capable 10 percent of Black Americans who would become leaders in their communities and agents of social change.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO