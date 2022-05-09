ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland head coach Ryan Campbell discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

Holland head coach Ryan Campbell has been discharged from hospital with expectations of a full recovery following his cardiac arrest last month.

The Australian, 50, was placed in an induced coma at NHS Royal Stoke University Hospital after falling ill during a family holiday to the United Kingdom.

The Dutch Cricket Federation (KNCB) say tests have ruled out a heart attack as the cause of the cardiac arrest and show no damage to the heart. While the reasons are unknown, a delayed response to a respiratory tract infection suffered by Campbell last November cannot be ruled out.

He is now expected to return to his duties with the national side and could even be back to lead them in next month’s home one-day international series against England.

Campbell said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Royal Stoke Hospital critical care unit for their incredible professionalism, kindness and compassion.

“I also want to thank Beci Bassett, a parent at the adventure playground in Cheshire who immediately administered CPR. Her courage and quick intervention quite simply saved my life.

“I want to say a big thank you to all my well-wishers from around the world. The amount of messages of love and support my family and I received was extremely humbling.”

