Thousands attend Lavender and Olive Oil Festival

By Reporter Dick Mason
 2 days ago
Combined festival was big hit with attendees

– Several thousand people attended the Lavender and Olive Festival at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Saturday. Lavender growers sold a variety of lavender-based health and beauty products as well as lavender itself. Olive oil producers like Malefina, Pasolivo, and many other independent growers offered samples and sold bottles of their products. Olive growers represented several regions around Paso Robles.

Pasolivo’s booth.

The retailer We Olive began as an olive oil specialty store in Paso Robles. We Olive now has stores in San Luis Obispo, Pasadena, Costa Mesa, Claremont, La Jolla, Los Gatos, Houston, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Cold Stone Creamery sold lavender sorbet and lavender shortbread cookies. Carole Talen of Cold Stone Creamery says they only make lavender sorbet one day a year.

Christine Kallestad sold the sorbet and cookies at a booth in the city park.

“I have people coming up back for nine years to taste the lavender ice cream,” Talen says, “Lavender will relax you.” Her granddaughter, Christine Kallestad sold the sorbet and cookies at a booth in the city park.

For many years, the olive oil and lavender festivals held separate events, but they were combined after the pandemic.

The festival was a big hit Saturday in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

