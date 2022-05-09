ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Restaurant Week nearly here

By Delcotimes
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdmore Restaurant Week, the popular two-week celebration of Ardmore’s exciting and diverse dining scene returns May 12 -22, with participants offering a prix fixe, 3-course dinner menu at either $20, $30 or $40. In-person dining for Ardmore Restaurant Week returns this year with Ardmore establishments offering a wide...

www.timesherald.com

Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Outback Steakhouse, 7917 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: strainer, knife and straws found in hand sink at bar (hand sinks are for handwashing only); facility couldn’t provide a parasite destruction letter from the frozen tuna provider; raw prime rib incorrectly stored over chili in walk-in cooler; observed food debris greater than one day old on vegetable slicer, baking cups, mixing bowl and on multiple utensils hanging on wall and in utensil container; final rinse temperature at high temp dish machine is not within the required range; temperature of chili being reheated in warmer is too low (low water level detected in warmer); temperatures of several foods are elevated (raw chicken, raw beef, raw salmon, asparagus, cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, ribs, chicken wings); air temperature of two refrigeration units is elevated; lettuce and tomatoes on cook line are on a time control policy but no time was marked; temperatures of chili and pasta are elevated because they are not being cooled properly; plastic pans are wet nested on shelf above prep table; cutting boards throughout the facility are heavily scratched; racks in dish area and in lowboy unit on the cook line are rusty; lexan pans on shelf in prep area are cracked; observed a gap greater than one inch on hood at the cook line; top refrigerated drawer on cook line has duct tape on the outside of the door; facility couldn’t provide sanitizer test strips or high temperature test strips for the dish machine during inspection; observed stains/dried liquid on bottoms of beer coolers at service station in back kitchen; shelves under grill on cook line and wheels at fry station are greasy; observed debris in between equipment, on hood filters, light bulbs, fryer baskets, behind fryers on cook line, on top of convection oven, behind tea urns at service station, on shelves throughout the kitchen, on racks throughout, single-service trays stored clean, and on top of dish machine; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; observed leak from faucet at three-compartment sink and at mop sink; observed multiple cardboard boxes stacked on top of one another on concrete floor next to dumpsters; dumpster area has litter and debris; dumpster and recycling doors are not being kept covered; ceiling vents above mop sink are dusty; there is standing water on floor in back kitchen; wall under dish machine in corner of dish area is moldy; observed debris/litter on floor around and under ice machine near front dining area, at bar area, on wall and pipes behind fry station in kitchen, on floor of walk-in freezer, and under equipment on cook line; observed low grouting throughout the kitchen; paint is chipping on ceiling in dry storage area and on wall in prep area.
RESTAURANTS
Power 95.9

Home Slice Pizza Texarkana Now Open for Take-Out Only

Texarkana has a new pizza restaurant! Home Slice Pizza is located off Hwy 82 East in the former Dugout building. Indoor dining is not open for business yet but Take-out Pizza is now available through their drive-thru window. " Our indoor dining is not quite ready yet but hopefully we...
TEXARKANA, AR
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX

