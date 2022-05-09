ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russian ambassador pelted with red substance during country's Victory Day celebrations

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJHcz_0fXgaHBa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJJgL_0fXgaHBa00
Russia's ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev is covered in red substance thrown by protesters as he came to celebrate Victory day at the Soviet Military Cemetery to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Warsaw, Poland May 9, 2022.

Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

  • Protesters hit Russia's ambassador to Poland with a red substance as he marked Russia's Victory Day.
  • Some protesters reportedly had Ukrainian flags and shouted "murderer" at him.
  • Russia celebrates every May 9 to mark the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

Russia's ambassador to Poland was pelted with red substance by protesters as he tried to commemorate Russia's Victory Day.

Sergey Andreev was going to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday when he was met by the protesters opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported

Some protesters carried Ukrainian flags and shouted "fascist" and "murderer" at him, ABC News reported .

Russia's state-run Ria news agency published video of the protest.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the protest served to "confirm what is already clear: The West has set a course to revive Nazism." Russia has repeatedly claimed without any basis that Ukraine has been taken over by Nazis, and used that as an excuse to invade the country.

Pawel Zalewski, a Polish member of parliament, said after the protest that his country should prepare for Russian retaliation against Polish diplomats in Moscow.

It is not clear who the protesters were.

Russia commemorates "Victory Day" on May 9 every year, to mark the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The date is usually marked with a huge military parade in front of the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at this year's event though he did not directly mention Ukraine. As Insider's Bill Bostock reported , Western officials had expected that he would use the event to ramp up his war with Ukraine, but that did not happen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train

Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Dozens of Russian servicemen go to court to challenge 'illegal' order to send them to fight in Putin's invasion of Ukraine in rare show of open dissent

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Victory Day#Protest#Soviet#Reuters Protesters#Ukrainian#Reuters#Abc News#Ria News Agency#Russian Foreign Ministry#Nazism#Polish
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Business Insider

Business Insider

489K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy