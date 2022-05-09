Large grocery distribution happening in Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A grocery and hygiene supply distribution is planned for next Tuesday in the Adams Run area.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with Charleston County officials for a large grocery distribution on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 2 p.m.

The distribution will happen at Wiltown Community Center, located at 5779 Parkers Ferry Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.