Large grocery distribution happening in Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A grocery and hygiene supply distribution is planned for next Tuesday in the Adams Run area.
The Community Resource Center is partnering with Charleston County officials for a large grocery distribution on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 2 p.m.
The distribution will happen at Wiltown Community Center, located at 5779 Parkers Ferry Road.
