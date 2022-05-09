ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon quietly making progress with RCR

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON, S.C. — Looking at the NASCAR Cup Series standings and the playoff bubble as we approach the halfway point of 2021, things appear much the same as they did heading into the regular-season finale a year ago. Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erin Blaney, NASCAR Pro William Byron’s Girlfriend and Ryan Blaney’s Sister

William Byron is having an eventful NASCAR season as he is prone to. However, fans are always on the watch for a family rivalry on the tracks between William Byron and Ryan Blaney. That’s because William Byron’s girlfriend has a familial connection to the No.12 Mustang driver. Erin Blaney is well-versed with the racing world having grown up in it. Recently, she’s attracted attention during the NASCAR season as her brother and boyfriend slam fenders on the track. Fans are as curious about who she cheers for on the tracks as much as they want to know more about who she is. So we reveal everything about their relationship in this Erin Blaney wiki.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney Is a Former NFL Cheerleader, a Reality TV Star, and a Successful Businesswoman

During her days growing up in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Whitney Ward probably never pictured herself being in the NASCAR world. Yet here she is. On August 9, 2016, Whitney Ward became Whitney Dillon when she married to NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the 2018 Daytona 500.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Joey Logano
FanBuzz

A.J. Allmendinger Met His Wife Tara at the Indianapolis 500

It’s always interesting to learn more about NASCAR drivers’ better halves, and A.J. Allmendinger‘s wife Tara Meador is one of those racing wives who definitely deserves some recognition. Tara is A.J.’s second wife, and apart from juggling her architectural design and beauty pageant careers, she’s also constantly...
RELATIONSHIPS
GolfWRX

Tour pro fired caddie for trying to distract Justin Thomas

Pro golfers and their caddies usually keep their quarrels to club selection, but this week a former winner on the PGA Tour revealed that he and his caddie split ways for an entirely different reason. Michael Kim, winner of the 2008 John Deere Classic, took to Twitter to tell a...
GOLF
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcr#Nascar Cup Series#Fox Sports#Darlington Raceway
Speedway Digest

Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series to Race on Historical North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series are pleased to announce another historical moment for the tour. After a highly successful co-sanction of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March & April, the tour is pleased to announce it will race on the dirt on Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FOX Sports

NASCAR Cup Series postseason grid already filling up fast

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is filling up fast and the dwindling number of spots may lead to more of the aggressive driving that grabbed headlines over the weekend at Darlington Raceway. into the wall on the next-to-last lap and went on to become...
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

CRANDALL: It’s fun to cover NASCAR again

For a race car driver, a good day at the racetrack is when it all comes together, either for a much-needed performance or a win. For a media member, a good day at the racetrack is the opportunity to capture the stories and emotions of the event. It is being the ones to put into history what happened, how and who was involved.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

NASCAR, INDYCAR race cars heading to auction from Ray Evernham

Former NASCAR team owner Ray Evernham is bringing 32 cars to auction. Ray Evernham is a legendary NASCAR crew chief as the leader of Jeff Gordon’s rainbow warriors. He later transitioned to team owner with Evernham Motorsports in 2000. In 2009, the team merged with Petty Enterprises and Evenham sold his share of the team.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FanBuzz

Danica Patrick Made History Twice at the Indy 500

Danica Patrick, one of the most recognizable women in motorsports, first burst onto the IndyCar scene in 2005 and quickly took the professional racing world by storm. Undeniably talented and aggressive, she entered the male-dominated sport with swagger and confidence, even when her naysayers questioned her capabilities. Boy, were her...
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility

A huge congratulations are in order for the Busch’s. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, welcomed a beautiful baby girl yesterday. Lennix Key Busch came into the world at 20 inches, weighing a healthy 6.1 oz. Samantha posted a few newborn photos on her Instagram page, saying how excited and overjoyed they are with the birth of their daughter: “Lennix Key Busch. May 10, 2022, 5:12 am, 6.1 oz 20 in. We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with […] The post NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

● Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, is bringing limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms. Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce “For the Farmers” Busch Light cans. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped nearly 800 family farms sustain operations in times of crisis, providing hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. These efforts are made possible through a network of volunteers from across the United States. Busch has been a partner of Farm Rescue since early 2019.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy