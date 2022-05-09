ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Lynch will present Hopkinsville budget proposal on Friday

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsONE_0fXgY5fr00

Mayor Wendell Lynch will present his 2022-23 budget proposal during a press conference at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center, 715 S. Virginia St. The public may attend the conference in city council chambers.

City council is expected to adopt a budget before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Budget discussions will occur during Committee of the Whole meetings at 6 p.m. on May 19 and May 26 — and, if needed, on June 2.

This will be Lynch’s last budget proposal as mayor. His term in office expires at the end of this year. He chose not to seek reelection.

A livestream of Friday’s conference will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page. In addition, the budget recommendations and footage from the conference will be available online by 2 p.m. Friday.

