Ohio teen charged with murder of 14-year-old after opening fire into a crowd

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say a 14-year-old girl was killed when another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on a street corner.

Police responded to reports of the shooting in the city’s north shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died. Eighteen-year-old Jeano Lampkin was arrested within hours and charged with murder.

He’s scheduled for arraignment Monday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

A listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

The shooting came about a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire.

