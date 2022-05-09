Ohio teen charged with murder of 14-year-old after opening fire into a crowd
Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say a 14-year-old girl was killed when another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on a street corner.
Police responded to reports of the shooting in the city’s north shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died. Eighteen-year-old Jeano Lampkin was arrested within hours and charged with murder.
He’s scheduled for arraignment Monday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
A listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.
The shooting came about a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
