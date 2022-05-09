ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

2 killed in small plane crash near Golden Gate Bridge

KRMG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 killed in small plane crash near...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: 2 victims killed in Marin Headlands plane crash identified

MARIN COUNTY – Authorities in Marin County confirmed they have identified the two people killed when a small plane crashed in the Marin Headlands early Friday afternoon, but their names won't be released pending next of kin notification.The Marin County Coroner's Office made the announcement late Friday when more details regarding the crash were announced besides the fact that the two victims had been positive identified  Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday,  a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge....
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 injured as car plunges off San Francisco Sutro Baths cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) --  A car plunged off a cliff high above the old Sutro Baths in San Francisco's Land's End neighborhood early Friday injuring four people, two of them critically.The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that they got a call reporting the crash at 2:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue.Responding crews discovered the vehicle had crashed through a fence and precariously come to rest on an rocky edge about 40 feet down the cliff face and more than 100 feet above the remains of the Baths.They were able to rescue four occupants of the car. All four were injured with two of them hospitalized in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
Marin County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

7-Year-Old Injured After Car Riddled With Bullets On Vacaville Freeway

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A seven-year-old child was injured in a shooting that happened on a Vacaville freeway Monday afternoon, the Solano area California Highway Patrol said. The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening and the CHP said there is no information available on a suspect. The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive exit. The victim vehicle was hit by several bullets, the CHP said. The child, who was in the backseat, was struck at least once.  “Some kids get hurt on the playground but getting shot? It’s crazy,” said Kaliayah Harrison of Fairfield who was at the...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man, 42, Killed In Crash On I-80 Near Dixon

DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig. Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries. A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital. Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says. All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.
DIXON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gate Bridge#Plane Crash#Marin#Traffic Accident
CBS San Francisco

1 found dead at bottom of cliff in Sea Ranch over weekend

SONOMA COUNTY – A person was found dead Sunday evening at the bottom of a cliff in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Sea Ranch, a Cal Fire captain said Monday. Rescuers responded at 7:43 p.m. to the vicinity of 365 Bluff Reach, where the person was spotted about 50 feet down a cliff, Capt. "Red" Miller said. A rescuer was sent down to check on the person and confirmed they were dead, Miller said. A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted the body up from the rocks.The name of the person was not immediately available Monday morning from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.The death is under investigation, Miller said.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

28 People Displaced Following Fire at San Jose Duplexes

About 28 people were out of their homes Sunday night after a fire at two duplexes in south San Jose. The flames broke out at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Roundtable and Bendorf drives. According to fire officials, no one was hurt during the incident. The Red Cross...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire burning near San Jose's Grant Ranch Park contained

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Grant Ranch Park in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the one-acre fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.About a half an hour later, authorities confirmed that crews were able to contain the fire to one acre.Fire crews will remain at scene for the next two hours to ensure there are no flare ups. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy