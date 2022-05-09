2 killed in small plane crash near Golden Gate Bridge

DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig. Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries. A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital. Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says. All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.

DIXON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO